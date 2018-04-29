FIG World Cup in Baku: Russian gymnast wins gold medal in exercises with ball

2018-04-29 13:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Russian gymnast Ekaterina Selezneva won the gold medal in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in the exercises with a ball.

She scored 18.200 in the finals held April 29.

Another Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva scored just 0.1 point less than Selezneva and grabbed the silver medal. Kaho Minagawa from Japan scored 17.950 and came in third.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.