Ukrainian athlete: Professionals work in Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

2018-04-29 13:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Professionals work in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Ukrainian gymnast Olena Diachenko, who is participating in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, told Trend April 29.

"I have arrived in Baku for the World Cup for the second year in a row,” she said. “I really like that every time we work with professionals from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, who help us."

Diachenko stressed that there is a very beautiful arena in Baku.

"I really liked the opening ceremony,” she said. “It was very interesting and it is pleasant to see mascots."

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.