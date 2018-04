Accident occurs in Formula 2 race in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An accident has occurred in the second race of FIA Formula 2 in Baku April 29.

Indonesian driver from PERTAMINA PREMA Theodore Racing Sean Gelael lost control of the car in one of the laps and crashed into the safety fence.

Gelael had to leave the competition.

The last day of the FIA Formula 2 race kicked off in Baku April 29.