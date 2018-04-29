Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

2018-04-29 14:11 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Ukrainian gymnast Vlada Nikolchenko won the gold medal in the clubs event at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku April 29.

In the finals, the gymnast scored 18.100 points.

Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn, scoring 17,800 points, ranked second, while Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva, scoring 17,700 points, came in third.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.