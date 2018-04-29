Russia’s Mariia Sergeeva wins another gold medal of FIG World Cup in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva won the gold medal in the exercises with a ribbon at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on April 29.

She scored 16.800 points in the finals.

Bulgarian gymnast Katrin Taseva came in second with 16.400 points, while Ukrainian representative Vlada Nikolchenko scored 16.050 points and grabbed the bronze medal.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.