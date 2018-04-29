Spectator: Competitions in Baku stand out by level of organization

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku has been organized at a high level, spectator Oksana Sorokina told Trend April 29.

"We watch similar competitions online,” she said. “Competitions in Baku greatly stand out not only by the level of organized events but also by the conditions created for athletes."

“I am trying not to miss competitions which are held at the National Gymnastics Arena,” she said. "I come to get aesthetic pleasure, because I like this kind of sports."

The spectator also stressed that she supports the Azerbaijani gymnasts.