Winner of FIA Formula 2 last race in Baku announced

2018-04-29 14:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Driver from the UK George Russell representing the ART Grand Prix team won the FIA Formula 2 last race in Baku April 29.

Brazilian driver from the Carlin team Sérgio Sette Câmara ranked second, while Dutch driver Nyck de Vries from PERTAMINA PREMA Theodore Racing came in third.

Thai driver Alexander Albon from DAMS team has recently won the first main competition of the FIA Formula 2 race. UK driver Jack Aitken from ART Grand Prix team ranked second, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco from Charouz Racing System team came in third.