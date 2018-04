Turkey eyes to strengthen relations with Uzbekistan - Erdogan

2018-04-29 15:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey intends to strengthen relations with Uzbekistan in all spheres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before his visit to Uzbekistan, Turkish media reported April 29.

He noted that Uzbekistan is an important country for Turkey.

Erdogan said that Turkey has always attached particular importance to the development of relations with the Turkic-speaking countries.