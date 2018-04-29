Iran ready to co-op with world’s major airplane manufacturers (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, April 29

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

Iran is ready to deal with the world’s major airplane manufacturers, such as Boeing, Airbus, Sukhoi or ATR, using every opportunity to purchase their aircraft, Secretary of the Iranian Airlines Association Maghsoud Asadi Samani told Trend.

He also positively evaluated the agreement, concluded between Iran Airlines and Russian Sukhoi company.

"Overall, considering Sukhoi’s great effort, made to participate in the airline market of Iran, I think these contracts will positively affect our cooperation, and I also hope that the obstacles that both sides faced due to OFAC’s (Office of Foreign Assets Control) restrictions will be eliminated in future, enabling Sukhoi to provide appropriate services," Samani said.

He added that previously the Russian company was planning to use fewer US-made parts on its aircrafts to reduce the need for the OFAC license.