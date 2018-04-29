Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at FIG World Cup in Baku (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva won the bronze medal in Groups’ Apparatus Finals with five hoops at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku April 29.

They scored 17.600 points in the finals.

Bulgarian gymnasts grabbed the gold medal with 19.800 points, while Italy’s representatives scored 18.000 points and came in second.