Winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-04-29 15:46

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners in individual competitions in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held April 29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva won the gold medal in the exercises with a hoop, Belarusian gymnast Katsiaryna Halkina came in second, while the US representative Laura Zeng won the bronze medal.

Russian gymnast Ekaterina Selezneva won the gold medal in the exercises with a ball, another Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva grabbed the silver medal. Kaho Minagawa from Japan came in third.

Ukrainian gymnast Vlada Nikolchenko won the gold medal in the clubs event, Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn ranked second, while Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva came in third.

Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva won the gold medal in the exercises with a ribbon, Bulgarian gymnast Katrin Taseva came in second, while Ukrainian representative Vlada Nikolchenko grabbed the bronze medal.

The medals were presented to the winners by Director of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Exhibition Complex Rafig Behbudov, Head of Extracurricular Activities Department at Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Vasif Mammadov, Member of the Organizing Committee of the competitions Kamran Ramazanov and Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Magsud Farzullayev.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Cups were also presented for the three best results at four stages of the FIG World Cup 2018.