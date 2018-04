F1 Dutch driver: Baku is lucky city for me

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries from PERTAMINA PREMA Theodore Racing, who came in third at the FIA Formula 2 second race in Baku, told Trend April 29 that he considers the city as lucky for him, because it is his second victory in Baku.

He said that he liked Baku very much and will always have good memories about the city.

He added that he took the second place in the F1 races in Baku last year.