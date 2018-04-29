AZ EN RU TR
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off in Baku (LIVE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 29.

Twenty F1 pilots, representing ten teams will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:

DRIVER

CAR

Sebastian Vettel

FERRARI

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

Daniel Ricciardo

RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER

Kimi Räikkönen

FERRARI

Esteban Ocon

FORCE INDIA MERCEDES

Sergio Perez

FORCE INDIA MERCEDES

Carlos Sainz

RENAULT

Lance Stroll

