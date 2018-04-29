F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off in Baku (LIVE)

2018-04-29 16:14 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29
Trend:
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 29.
Twenty F1 pilots, representing ten teams will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:
|
DRIVER
|
CAR
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
FERRARI
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
MERCEDES
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
MERCEDES
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|
Max Verstappen
|
RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|
FERRARI
|
Esteban Ocon
|
FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|
Sergio Perez
|
FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|
Carlos Sainz
|
RENAULT
|
Lance Stroll
