Azerbaijan is leader in organizing sports tournaments - Romanian diplomat

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is the leader in organizing sports tournaments, Counselor of the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan Ciprian Mirica told Trend April 29.

He said that holding sports competitions is important for the development of any country.

“I spoke with the Romanian delegation, and they are impressed by the conditions created in Baku, the National Gymnastics Arena, as well as the organization of the tournament,” he said. “Everything is done in a timely manner with professional approach. Unfortunately, we don’t have such gymnastics facilities in Romania. Our gymnasts adore coming to Baku, and I really like to attend competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena and support my compatriots.”

He noted that he believes in the great future of Azerbaijani gymnastics.

He also highly appreciated the opening ceremony of the competitions.

“The use of national elements is very impressive,” he said.