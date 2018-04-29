Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation held great FIG World Cup - Bulgarian athlete

2018-04-29 16:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation held a great FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup tournament in Baku, Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn told Trend April 29.

Kaleyn won silver in exercises with clubs at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

“I am very happy with my success, it’s great to win a silver medal, and it’s really very important for me,” she said.

She thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the good organization of the tournament.

“I like to perform in Baku, there are always great competitions here,” she noted.

She also highly appreciated Azerbaijani gymnasts, adding that she likes Zohra Aghamirova very much.