Baku City Circuit is absolute exception: German tourist

2018-04-29 16:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Baku City Circuit is an absolute exception, a German tourist Ulrike Schmidt, who has come to Baku to watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, told Trend April 29.

“I have been watching the Formula 1 for twelve years. In some countries the quality of the circuit doesn’t match the price of the viewing. So, you get very little for a lot of money. This is while Baku City Circuit is the absolute exception. In Baku, you get all for no money, which I really enjoy,” she said.

Schmidt noted that the organizers are doing their best.

“I am really enjoying my stay here. The hotel is beautiful. Everything is good. The public transport is perfect,” the German tourist added.