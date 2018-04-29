Fans actively support gymnasts at FIG World Cup in Baku - spectator

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Support of fans is very important for the gymnasts performing at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, spectator Leman Pir told Trend April 29.

“The fans are actively supporting the gymnasts, and I hope they feel that everyone in the hall is worried about them,” she said.

The spectator noted that she often attends gymnastics competitions, because she is a fan of this kind of sports.

“I really like to watch the performances of gymnasts, so I often attend competitions held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,” she said.