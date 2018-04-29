Accident occurs in first minutes of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An accident occurred a few minutes after the start of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on April 29.

Esteban Ocon from FORCE INDIA MERCEDES and Sergey Sirotkin from WILLIAMS MERCEDES crashed their cars. They had to leave the race.

Fernando Alonso from MCLAREN RENAULT, despite that the front and rear wheels of his car were broken during the race, went to the pit stop, changed the wheels and continues the race.