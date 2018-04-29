Over 50% of cyber attacks against Iran originated from US, China

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Over 296 serious cyber attacks were carried out against Iran’s infrastructures in last fiscal year, ended March 2018, Brigadier General Seyed Kamal Hadianfar, head of Iran’s Cyber Police (FATA) said.

The police commander said that over 50 percent of the attacks were originated from the US and China, meanwhile 30 percent of the cyber attacks were from Europian countries, including Germany and Netherlands, the FATA website reported April 29.

Hadianfar added that Iran’s banks and financial institutes are the main target of attacks, followed by telecommunication infrastructure, power, energy, oil and gas sectors.

At least 11 of 32 Iranian banks with highest financial turnover were the target of cyber attacks in last fiscal year, he said.

Averagely 6-7 million cyber attacks are carried out to Iran on a daily basis, Hadianfar said, adding that the attacks generally are thwarted and fail to impose damage against the countries’ infrastructures and systems.