Children watch FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with great interest - spectator

2018-04-29 17:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Children watch the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with great interest, spectator Oleg Buglov, who came to the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku together with his daughter, told Trend April 29.

“We come to see the competitions for the second time,” he said. “My daughter is engaged in aerobics, so I brought her to show how the gymnasts perform in order to stimulate and inspire her to do sports. She herself admits that she is very interested.”

Oleg Buglov also noted that the FIG World Cup is organized at a high level.