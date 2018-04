Organizers of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix want reduction in race fee

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Organizers of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix want a reduction in the race fee, which is twice the average paid by other races on the calendar, Baku City Circuit Executive Director Arif Rahimov told RaceFans website.

The Baku F1 race promoters face a June deadline to decide whether to extend their Azerbaijan Grand Prix contract, according to the website.