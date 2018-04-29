Winners of group competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners in group competitions in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held April 29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Bulgarian team showed the best results in exercises with five hoops. Italy’s representatives came in second, while Azerbaijani gymnasts grabbed the bronze medal.

In the exercises with three balls and two ropes, Bulgarian gymnasts took the first place, Japan’s representatives came in second and Ukrainian team grabbed the bronze medal

The medals were presented to the winners by Member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, the Federation’s coaches Anna Prosekina and Yevgeniya Zhidkova, Federation Manager Azer Novruzov and member of the Judicial Committee Lyubov Cherkashina.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Cups were also presented for the three best results at four stages of the FIG World Cup 2018.

Italian gymnasts received the FIG Cups in both exercises.