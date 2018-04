Extraordinary accident in F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An extraordinary accident occurred during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on April 29.

The wrong trajectory of Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing confused Daniel Ricciardo from the same team and as a result, their cars crashed.

Both of the pilots had to leave the race.