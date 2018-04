President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva award winners of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2018-04-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have awarded the winners of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The award ceremony was also attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov and head of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov.

