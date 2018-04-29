Turkey is at a turning point with new presidential system: Erdogan

Turkey is at a “turning point” with the adoption of an executive presidential system, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on April 29 Hurriyetdailynews reported

“This milestone will be a point for Turkey’s breakthrough,” Erdogan said in an address to ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members at a provincial meeting.

In the same speech he praised the Turkish military’s “determined” operations in the ongoing offensive in the northwestern Syrian district of Afrin and in parts of northern Iraq.

“We are continuing our fight in [northern Iraq’s] Gabar, Cudi, Tendurek, Qandil and Bestler Creek [areas]. Currently, the number of terrorists neutralized in Afrin [northwestern Syria] has reached 4,500, while over 300 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq,” Erdogan said.

He vowed that the government will “not allow” the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the movement of U.S.-based Islamic scholar Fethullah Gulen, a former close ally of the government that the authorities now call the Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), to “divide Turkey.”

Erdogan also accused the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of “selling the will of the nation,” blasting the transfer of 15 CHP deputies to the İYİ (Good) Party to allow the latter to compete in the election.

“How could you sell you will so cheaply? This is a new embarrassment in our political history,” he said.

On April 22, 15 CHP MPs joined the İYİ Party to secure the latter’s participation in the upcoming early presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June 24.

