Iranian senior exporter criticizes government’s currency policy

2018-04-29

Tehran, Iran, April 29

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

A senior exporter of dried fruit has told Trend that the government’s new monetary policy has spelled trouble for the merchant.

Mohammad-Hassan Shamsfard, the head of Iranian association for dried fruit exporters, has said that under the new regulations the exporters are obliged to carry out currency transactions through the country’s banking system.

However, a number of international banks refrain from doing business with Iranian merchants which poses serious obstacles to exporting goods.

Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri unveiled on Monday an online system which enables the country’s exporters to sell hard currency they obtained from international trades to the country’s banking system.

The online system namely "NIMA" came amid the recent efforts to renovate Iran’s foreign currency system via managing domestic foreign currency market and reinforcing exports.