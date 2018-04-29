President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva award winners of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have awarded the winners of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The award ceremony was also attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov and head of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov.

Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, while Kimi Räikkönen from FERRARI took the second place, and Sergio Perez from FORCE INDIA MERCEDES came in third.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev presented the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Winner’s Cup to Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva presented the Constructors’ Cup to the representative of the MERCEDES team.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov awarded Kimi Räikkönen from FERRARI, who took the second place.

This is while head of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov awarded Sergio Perez from FORCE INDIA MERCEDES, who came in third.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that started in Baku April 27 ended on April 29.

The length of the Baku track, where teams competed for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.

