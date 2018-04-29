Three dead after transport plane crashes at Libya oilfield

A Libyan transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday at an airfield near El Sharara oilfield, killing three people, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said, Reuters reported.

The military C-130 plane had been chartered by Akakus Oil, which operates Sharara, and had delivered 18 tonnes of catering and maintenance supplies to the southwestern field.

The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, the NOC said. A fourth crew member was flown to the capital, Tripoli, for medical treatment.

The plane crashed and exploded in the desert about 2 km away from the oilfield’s facilities.

Akakus was forced to charter the aircraft due to road closures and the security situation, with a road leading to the oil field blockaded, NOC said.