Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, India begin testing North-South transport corridor

2018-04-30 00:03 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and India started testing the North-South transport corridor on April 29 as part of a sports car rally.

The event is organized jointly by the Federation of Freight Forwarders of India and the sports club "Kalinga Motor", said Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The Iranian bodies participating in the organization of the race are the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Road Facilities, the Federation of Motorcycles and Vehicles and the Customs Board of the Islamic Republic of Iran.