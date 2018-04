Small plane crash kills two in western Austria

A small airplane crashed in western Austrian province Tirol on Sunday, killing two people onboard, local media reported, according Xinhua.

The plane was reportedly from Switzerland, but crashed near the airport of Innsbruck, the capital city of Tirol.

Citing police, local media say the plane landed at the Innsbruck airport and took off again after refueling before its crash.