US official says no restrictions on banking dealing with Sudan

2018-04-30 02:31 | www.trend.az | 2

A US official on Sunday said there were no longer restrictions on banking dealing with Sudan after lifting the US sanctions, Xinhua reports.

The remark was made by US Assistant Secretary of Treasury Marshall Billingslea who is visiting Sudan as part of a US Congress delegation.

Billingslea, who held talks with a number of Sudanese officials in Khartoum on Sunday, promised to restore relations of the American banks with the Sudanese banks.

He urged in a statement the Sudanese government to make further progress in human rights and build normal ties with the United States.