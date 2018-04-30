Amber Rudd resigns as UK home secretary amid migrant / windrush scandal

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Sputnik reported.

Rudd's resignation has been accepted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, according to the Sky News TV channel. May responded she was "very sorry" to see Rudd leaving, according to the TV channel.

The Home Secretary was under heavy criticism after a leaked internal Home Office memo revealed that the United Kingdom did, in fact, use targets on migrant deportation, despite Rudd telling the Parliament that such targets do not exist.

On Sunday, the Guardian published a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, in which Rudd set out her "ambitious but deliverable" aim to deport 10 percent more undocumented immigrants over the "next few years."