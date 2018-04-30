Lionel Messi hat-trick gives Barcelona La Liga title after win over Deportivo

2018-04-30 04:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Barcelona were crowned La Liga champions for the 25th time after beating Deportivo La Coruña 4-2 with the help of a hat-trick from Lionel Messi but while their coach Ernesto Valverde praised their consistency he acknowledged they have “lacked brilliance” at times, The Guardian reported.

Barça needed only a draw to clinch the title and complete an eighth domestic double after winning the King’s Cup last week and they marched into a 2-0 lead with goals from their record signing, Philippe Coutinho, and top scorer, Messi, in the first half. The result also relegated Deportivo.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news