Iran seeks to form joint oil firm with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

2018-04-30 07:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, April 30

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

Iran seeks to form a joint oil company with Azerbaijan, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, the Islamic Republic’s Deputy Oil Minister for International and Commercial Affairs, told Trend.

Zamaninia said that the company will be formed within the framework of a deal recently signed between the two parties.

Last month during a visit of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan, the two countries signed "The Memorandum of Understanding on "Joint Development of Relevant Blocks in the Caspian Sea."