Explosion hits Afghan capital Kabul

2018-04-30 08:31 | www.trend.az | 2

An explosion hit the Afghan capital of Kabul during the morning rush hour on Monday, but there was no immediate confirmation of its cause or any damage or casualties, Reuters reported.

The explosion, in the Shashdarak area close to buildings of the NDS intelligence service, came a week after a blast killed 60 people at a voter registration center in the west of the city.

A Kabul police spokesman confirmed the blast and said it might have been caused by a suicide attack, but there was no confirmation and no immediate claim of responsibility.