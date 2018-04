Chinese foreign minister to visit North Korea this week

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea later this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, TASS reports.

"Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea on an invitation from his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho. The minister’s visit to Pyeongyang will last from Wednesday to Thursday," South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted the statement as saying.