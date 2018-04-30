President of Turkey arrives in Uzbekistan

April 30

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Uzbekistan on April 29 on a state visit at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbek National News Agency reported.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.

After a solemn welcoming ceremony, the delegation of Turkey left for the residence allocated for them.