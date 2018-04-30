Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey up

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan supplied 1.13 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-February 2018, as compared to 1.1 billion cubic meters in January-February 2017, says a report posted on the website of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) of Turkey.

In 2017, Azerbaijan supplied more than 6.54 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey as compared to 6.48 billion cubic meters in 2016.

According to the report, in January-February 2018, Turkey imported 11.62 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 8 billion cubic meters were imported via pipelines, and 3.62 billion cubic meters accounted for LNG imports.