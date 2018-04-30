Pashinyan officially nominated for post of Armenian PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

The leader of the protests in Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was officially nominated by the parliamentary faction Yelq as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister, member of the faction Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters April 30, RIA Novosti reported.

"The faction proposed Pashinyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. Today, Yelq will hold meetings with the other three factions of the Parliament, including the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)," Mirzoyan said.