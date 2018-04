Coal mine collapses in southern Siberia, one person trapped

One person was trapped after a coal mine collapsed in the Tandinsky district of the Tuva Republic in southern Siberia, the regional emergency operations service told TASS on Monday.

"According to our information, one person is there," the service said.

The incident at the Mezhegeyugol coal mine occurred at 11.07 a.m. local time. The rescue effort involves 21 people.