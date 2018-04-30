Air tickets for Baku-Tivat flights now available on AZAL's website

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

Trend:

Starting from April 30, air tickets for the flights to Tivat - the popular resort of Montenegro, are available on the website of Azerbaijan’s national air carrier www.azal.az, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC told Trend.

Direct flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines within the charter program with Pasha Travel will be carried out from July 5 to September 15 on the summer flight schedule of the Airline.

Flights will be carried out with comfortable Airbus A320 airliners.

Tivat is a modern resort town of Montenegro on the shores of Bay of Kotor on the Vrmac Peninsula. A mild climate, pleasant beaches and convenient location attract a large number of tourists every year. Tivat has a well-developed infrastructure, and countless fish restaurants and cafes in the local harbor will satisfy gourmets from around the world. The city park is rich in rare plants.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact the Call Center of AZAL by calling: