Iran decreases gas exports to Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Umid Niayesh – Trend:

Turkey’s gas imports from Iran witnessed a fall by 8.6 percent in February 2018 compared to the preceding year, however the Islamic Republic, maintained its position as the second gas exporter to the neighbouring country.

Turkey’s gas import from Iran amounted to ‎685.5‎ million cubic meters (mcm) in February 2018, compared to 749.6 mcm in the same month of 2017.

Natural gas imports from Iran accounted for 12.7 percent of the country’s total gas imports in the one-month period, according to the latest report released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Body.

The Islamic Republic was Turkey’s second gas supplier in the period, after Russia.