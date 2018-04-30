Asian shares climb as Korea tensions ease, U.S. data eyed

Asian shares extended gains on Monday as tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased and first-quarter earnings shone, although some investors were cautious about the outlook amid the backdrop of a simmering U.S.-China trade dispute, Reuters reports.

Spread-betters pointed to a strong start for European shares with FTSE futures FFIc1 up 0.2 percent. E-Minis for the S&P 500 ESc1 gained 0.3 percent while Dow futures 1YMc1 added 0.3 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbed 1 percent, adding to a similar rise on Friday. The index is now poised for a modest rise this month after two consecutive losses.

South Korea's KOSPI index .KS11 jumped 0.8 percent and is set to end April more than 2.5 percent higher following record profits from tech giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and after a spectacularly successful inter-Korean summit.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI climbed 1.6 percent, Australia's benchmark index rose 0.5 percent while New Zealand shares .NZ50 gave up early losses to be up 0.9 percent.

Liquidity was low on Monday with Japan, China and India on holiday and much of Asia closed on Tuesday.

Overall, stocks continue to be supported by strong first quarter corporate earnings. More than half of Wall Street's S&P 500 .SPX companies have reported and 79.4 percent have beaten consensus estimates.