More than 150,000 hectares of fires put out in Russia over past 24 hours

2018-04-30

Wildfires covering almost 154,000 hectares have been extinguished across Russia over the past day, Russia’s Federal Aerial Forest Protection Service reported on Monday citing regional forest services.

"Over the past 24 hours, 146 wildfires on a total area of 153,829 hectares have been put out in Russia. As of midnight Moscow Time on Monday, 67 wildfires were registered in Russia on the area of 62,989 hectares and an active firefighting effort was underway," the service said, TASS reports.

The Far Eastern Amur Region is the worst-hit area in Russia. As of Monday morning, 11 wildfires in the region’s forest covered the area of 47,500 hectares. Two more blazes with the area of 4,700 hectares were reported in other categories of land.