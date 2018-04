Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey condemns the bloody terrorist attack in Kabul and expresses condolences to the Afghan people, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 30.

Turkey, as before, supports Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism, the ministry said.

The number of victims in two explosions in Kabul on Monday morning reached 29 while more than 40 people were injured.