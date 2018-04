Berdimuhamedov approves Turkmen members of Turkmen-German working group

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 30

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree approving the Turkmen side’s composition of the joint Turkmen-German working group, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The document was signed for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany, according to the message.