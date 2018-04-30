Gazprom completes construction of first leg of Turkish Stream gas pipeline

The construction of a deep-water part of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s first leg finished on Monday near Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said, TASS reports.

The average speed of the construction in the deep-water area, carried out by the Pioneering Spirit vessel, reached 4.3 km per day. The maximum efficiency - 5.6 km per day - was achieved twice this February.

The Pioneering Spirit vessel will continue the deep-water construction of the second leg of the gas pipeline in the third quarter of 2018.