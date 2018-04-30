ECB: Euro zone banks continue to work off bad debt

2018-04-30 14:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Euro zone banks continued to cut their pile of soured debt in the final quarter of last year, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, working away on a key legacy of the bloc’s debt crisis which has weighed on growth and bank profits, Reuters reports.

Non-performing loans at banks supervised by the ECB fell to 721 billion euros by the end of last year from 759 billion a year earlier with Italy, Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Greece all making progress, the data showed.

Tackling bad debt has been a key priority for the ECB as the massive pile of soured loans, many of them a decade old, keeps banks from lending to the real economy, countering the very stimulus the bank is trying to provide through ultra easy monetary policy.

The ECB has been contemplating even stricter rules on bad debt but may shelve those plans after a political backlash, focusing instead on behind-the-scenes work to push affected lenders to take more decisive action.

The ratio of bad debt for the bloc fell below five percent last years but remains over 10 percent for Italy, Ireland and Portugal while in the case of Greece, it was 45 percent.