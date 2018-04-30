Conference dedicated to 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev held at BHOS

National Students’ Scientific and Technical Conference dedicated to 95th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, commenced its work at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) on April 30, 2018.

The event gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, SOCAR Deputy Vice-President for Human Resources, IT and Regulations Asif Shafaggatov, representatives of management from other higher educational institutions, professors and teachers of BHOS, and students of national universities.

In his opening speech, Elmar Gasimov welcomed all guests and participants of the annual Students’ Scientific and Technical Conference. This year the event is conducted for the sixth time and is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev to show respect for, and pay honor to the great political leader, he said.

In the rector’s words, the conference aims to raise interest of young people in scientific and research work, help them to gain deeper knowledge of technical subjects and promote their information and expertise exchange.

Asif Shafaggatov told about the close attention paid by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to young generational of the country. He emphasized that issues of students’ involvement in the development of science and technical disciplines remains a priority of the state educational and youth policies.