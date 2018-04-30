President Ilham Aliyev fulfills little boy's dream (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the dream of a little boy, who tearfully asked to meet with the head of state.

A video of a mentioned boy was spread on social networks online, who was asking to see the president.

His dream came true at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and members of their family met with the boy and posed for photo together with the happy child.

